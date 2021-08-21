IndyCar title race flips after leader Palou crash at Gateway

AP Business

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

MADISON, Ill. (AP) — The IndyCar championship flipped leaders Saturday night when Alex Palou was collected in a three-car accident that included teammate Scott Dixon. Palou took a 21-point lead into World Wide Technology Raceway and the Spaniard picked his way from 21st through the field and was 10th on a restart just 65 laps into the 260-lap race. But Rinus VeeKay tapped Scott Dixon on the restart triggering a three-car crash that collected Palou. Only 62 points separated Palou from four other drivers in the standings. Dixon was third at the start of the race, 34 points behind his Chip Gansssi Racing teammate.