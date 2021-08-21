Mets’ Lindor says Cohen is right to criticize his hitting

AP Business

By JILL PAINTER LOPEZ

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Francisco Lindor says first-year New York Mets owner Steve Cohen was right to criticize his hitting in a tweet this week. Cohen tweeted Wednesday about his struggling ballclub that “it’s hard to understand how professional hitters can be this unproductive.” New York has lost seven of eight and ranks 27th in the majors with 459 runs despite a lineup full of proven hitters. Lindor has been among the bigger disappointments, hitting .228 with 11 homers and a .702 OPS in his first season after being acquired from Cleveland and signed to $341 million, 10-year contract.