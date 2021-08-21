Liverpool beats Burnley 2-0 before full house at Anfield

AP Business

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool has marked its first game in front of a capacity crowd at Anfield in nearly 18 months by beating Burnley 2-0 as goals by Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane earned their team a second straight win to open the season. Jota scored the first goal in Liverpool’s 3-0 victory at Norwich last weekend and glanced in a header off a cross by left back Konstantinos Tsimikas in the 18th minute in front of The Kop. Mane struck home a powerful, low shot from a central position from Trent Alexander-Arnold’s deft pass in the 69th. Since the last time there was a full house at Anfield, Liverpool has won the league title and relinquished it to Manchester City.