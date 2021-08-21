Little League: New life for US squads with no foreign teams

AP Business

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — Look out for the underdogs. With no international bracket at the Little League World Series this year because of COVID-19 travel restrictions, runners-up in the U.S. regional tournaments have filled half the 16 available slots. They’re noted on the schedule as B teams, while the regional winners are the A’s. So far, the B’s are having some fun. In the first round, the B’s won five of the eight games played. Oregon manager Chris Kelly says the reason for the B teams’ success is simple — in his words the players are 12-year-olds, not superheroes.