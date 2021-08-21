Jakobsen grabs 2nd sprint victory at Vuelta, Roglic leads

AP Business

LA MANGA DEL MAR MENOR, Spain (AP) — Fabio Jakobsen has sprinted to win the Spanish Vuelta’s eighth stage that saw Primoz Roglic keep the lead before the race returns to the mountains. The Dutch sprinter was launched by a Deceuninck-Quickstep teammate and crossed almost a complete bike length ahead of Alberto Dainese. Jakobsen also won stage four at this edition of the race, as well as two stages in the 2019 Vuelta. Roglic was unchallenged as the race leader on the route made for teams hunting for a stage win. Felix Grosschartner remained second in the general classification at eight seconds behind Roglic.