Depay’s 1st goal for Barcelona earns 1-1 draw at Bilbao

AP Business

By JOSEPH WILSON

Associated Press

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Memphis Depay earned Barcelona a 1-1 draw at Athletic Bilbao in the Spanish league and helped his team avoid its first defeat in the post-Messi era. Depay’s first goal since joining Barcelona in the summer showed why coach Ronald Koeman had insisted on his signing for months despite the club’s poor finances that kept it from retaining Lionel Messi. The Netherlands striker took a pass in his stride and blasted it home from a tight angle to equalize in the 75th minute. Bilbao defender Iñigo Martínez had put the hosts ahead in the 50th and his team missed several chances to score again.