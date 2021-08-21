Clarendon, Dangerfield lead Lynx to 101-95 win over Sky

AP Business

CHICAGO (AP) — Layshia Claredon scored 18 points, Crystal Dangerfield had nine of her 16 points in the fourth quarter and the Minnesota Lynx beat the Chicago Sky 101-95 on Saturday night. Kayla McBride also scored 16 points, and Sylvia Fowles added 15 points and three blocks for Minnesota. Courtney Vandersloot and Allie Quigley scored 27 points apiece for Chicago. They combined to shoot 20 of 30 from the field, 7 of 10 from 3-point range and 7 of 7 from the free-throw line.