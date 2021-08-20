Söderberg in lead after 2nd round of Czech Masters

AP Business

VYSOKY UJEZD, Czech Republic (AP) — Sebastian Söderberg has birdied the final hole to shoot an 8-under 64 and take a one-stroke lead after the rain-hit second round of the Czech Masters. The Swede recorded the lowest score of the day. That included an eagle on No. 12 and seven birdies to equal the course record at the Albatross Golf Resort for a total of 10-under 134. Sean Crocker of the United States and Adrian Meronk of Poland shot 67s to share second place. Play had to be suspended in the afternoon after the course was flooded by heavy rain.