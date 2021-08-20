Miami Heat: All employees must be vaccinated against COVID

AP Business

MIAMI (AP) — The Miami Heat say all employees must be in the process of becoming fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Sept. 1. The team says exemptions will be available for those awaiting a second dose of a two-shot vaccine or those with “a qualifying medical condition or a sincerely held religious belief.” Employees who have not met vaccination requirements by that date won’t be allowed at work. If they remain noncompliant, they eventually will be considered to have resigned.