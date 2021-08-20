Marsch wins Bundesliga’s 1st duel between American coaches

AP Business

By CIARÁN FAHEY

AP Sports Writer

BERLIN (AP) — Jesse Marsch’s Leipzig side has won the first Bundesliga duel between teams with American coaches by beating Pellegrino Matarazzo’s Stuttgart 4-0. The win made amends for Leipzig’s shock 1-0 loss at coronavirus-hit Mainz in Marsch’s German league debut last weekend. Dominik Szoboszlai made the breakthrough in the 38th minute and Emil Forsberg doubled the lead after the interval. Szoboszlai’s low free kick flew inside the far post in the 52nd. André Silva sealed the result with a penalty in the 65th for his first Leipzig goal.