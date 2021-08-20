Army’s Jeff Monken looking to build off nine-win season

AP Business

By JOHN KEKIS

AP Sports Writer

Army won nine games last season and finished just outside the Top 25. That’s a good omen for coach Jeff Monken as he starts his eighth season along the banks of the Hudson River on the verge of becoming the second-winningest football coach in West Point history. Monken needs three wins to move past Jim Young’s total of 51 and into second place behind all-time leader Earl “Red” Blaik. The Hall of Famer’s 121 victories in 18 seasons seem untouchable. Army has six game-tested quarterbacks returning, including seniors Christian Anderson and Jabari Laws and junior Tyhier Tyler.