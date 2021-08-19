Without Messi, Griezmann gets chance to shine at Barcelona

AP Business

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — Antoine Griezmann gets his best chance yet to take a leading role at Barcelona as the Catalan club continues adjusting to life without Lionel Messi. Griezmann will be making his 101st appearance with Barcelona when the club visits Athletic Bilbao in the second round of the Spanish league on Saturday. The French striker finally has the opportunity to take center stage and become a protagonist in Messi’s absence. He had some key performances while Messi was still on the team but has never fully met the high expectations that came when he signed from Atlético Madrid in 2019.