Thomas, Rahm open with 63s to share lead at Liberty National

AP Business

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas share the lead at 63 after one round of The Northern Trust. The start of the PGA Tour postseason featured no shortage of activity. Dustin Johnson’s driver cracked right before he teed off and he didn’t have a backup. Bryson DeChambeau made nine birdies and still only shot 71. He had only two pars on his card. Rahm is playing for the first time since the British Open and it was as if he never left. Thomas had a great putting round thanks to advice from a teenager to go back to his old putter.