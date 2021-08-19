LEADING OFF: Ohtani road show to Cleveland; Astros optimism

AP Business

By The Associated Press

The Shohei Ohtani road show heads to Cleveland after the two-way superstar thrilled opposing crowds in Detroit. Ohtani’s Los Angeles Angels will play two games at the Indians’ home ballpark before both teams head to Williamsport, Pennsylvania, for the Little League Classic on Sunday night. After that, LA travels to Baltimore for a three-game series against the major league-worst Orioles that’s expected to include Ohtani’s next mound start. Ohtani leads the majors with 40 homers and has won four straight starts as a pitcher.