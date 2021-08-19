Landry stars; Browns, Giants keep it cool in joint practice

AP Business

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Jarvis Landry was the day’s biggest star as the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants held the first of two joint practices. The teams will practice for two straight days before playing an exhibition on Sunday. Landry made several catches, including a spectacular one-hander, as the Browns got the better of the Giants. Both teams were warned by their coaches about fighting and other than some lively trash talk, there were no incidents. Cleveland did lose linebackers Sione Takitaki and Jacob Phillips with injuries, but their severity is not yet known.