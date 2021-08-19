Juventus, Inter, Milan lead Serie A contenders

AP Business

By DANIELLA MATAR

Associated Press

MILAN (AP) — The Italian soccer season begins Saturday with Juventus the favorite to regain its title while defending champion Inter Milan faces financial difficulties. Juventus travels to Udinese while Inter opens at home against Genoa. AC Milan will be hoping veteran forward Zlatan Ibrahimović stays injury-free to mount another title challenge. Inter’s title celebrations turned sour only days after the final match of last season. Inter coach Antonio Conte left reportedly because he was unhappy that he would not be able to continue his project and build on his title-winning squad.