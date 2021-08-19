IndyCar to return to Iowa Speedway for 2022 doubleheader

AP Business

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

IndyCar will return to Iowa Speedway for a July doubleheader next season. Iowa is a short oval track beloved by fans and drivers that had fallen off the schedule after 14 years. Iowa Speedway opened in 2006 and IndyCar added it to its schedule the next season. IndyCar ran 15 races at the track, including a doubleheader last year during the pandemic. IndyCar needed the track back on the schedule as an additional oval but couldn’t return without a sponsor. Grocery chain Hy-Vee is the title sponsor for next year’s event.