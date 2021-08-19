Hunter returns, Vikings now looking for complementary rusher

AP Business

By BRIAN HALL

Associated Press

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Danielle Hunter’s return from the neck surgery that kept him out all of last season should boost a Minnesota Vikings’ pass rush that slipped to 28th in the league in sacks last year. The physically imposing Hunter still has the look to his teammates of being the star pass rusher, with fellow defensive end Stephen Weatherly calling him a “freak.” Weatherly and the Vikings’ task now is finding a complement on the other side of the defensive line to take pressure off Hunter.