Díaz hit in 10th propels Astros to 6-3 win over Royals

AP Business

By DAVID SMALE

Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Aledmys Díaz singled in the go-ahead run in the 10th inning and the Houston Astros beat the Kansas City Royals 6-3, avoiding a four-game sweep. Díaz finished 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for the AL West leaders. With the bases loaded in the 10th, he fouled off a 3-2 pitch from Wade Davis and drove the next one up the middle. Houston added two more runs on a bases-loaded walk by Chas McCormick and a sacrifice fly by Taylor Jones. Ryan Pressly worked a scoreless ninth for Houston. Christian Javier pitched a perfect 10th for his second save.