Bonner’s 31 points, 11 rebounds lead Sun past Lynx 82-71

AP Business

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — DeWanna Bonner scored a season-high 31 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as the Connecticut Sun beat the Minnesota Lynx 82-71. Bonner made 10 of 11 free throws — and Connecticut went 23 for 25 from the line — to help reach 30 points for the first time this season. It was her fifth double-double. Jonquel Jones added 20 points and seven rebounds for Connecticut despite being in foul trouble. Sylvia Fowles led Minnesota with 18 points and 12 rebounds. Layshia Clarendon added 15 points and Napheesa Collier scored 11.