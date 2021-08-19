Ainslie’s back for Brits in SailGP; US crewmember injured

AP Business

By BERNIE WILSON

AP Sports Writer

Sir Ben Ainslie will be back at the wheel of the British boat for SailGP’s regatta in Aarhus, Denmark. While SailGP raced in Italy and England earlier this summer, Ainslie was in California with his wife for the birth of their second child. Ainslie did his best to follow the regattas, in which fill-in helmsman Paul Goodison helped the British at least hold serve at the top of the overall standings in the eight-team global league. Defending champion Australia and Britain each have 22 points.