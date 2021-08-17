Walker’s welcome: Kemba comes home to play for the Knicks

AP Business

By BRIAN MAHONEY

AP Basketball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — The “Welcome to New York” signs decorating the outside of Madison Square Garden and hanging behind him were nice, though unnecessary. Kemba Walker needs no introduction around here. He’s a New York native who was already playing at Madison Square Garden in high school and made a memorable buzzer-beater during a historic Big East tournament run while playing for Connecticut. Now he gets to see what he can do while playing there for the New York Knicks. The Knicks on Tuesday announced the addition of Walker and Evan Fournier, his teammate last season in Boston.