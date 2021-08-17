Tough task for No. 13 Florida: replacing Pitts, Toney, Trask

AP Business

By MARK LONG

AP Sports Writer

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s most prolific offensive trio in decades, maybe even in school history, is gone. Tight end Kyle Pitts, receiver Kadarius Toney and quarterback Kyle Trask left behind gaping holes for the 13th-ranked Gators to fill this season. Not even ultra-confident coach Dan Mullen is willing to say it’s doable. The Gators averaged 510 yards and 40 points a game in 2020. It was the program’s most yardage since 2001 and its most points since 2008. Pitts, Toney and Trask made Florida a legitimate title contender for the first time in years. Now it’s up to Emory Jones, Kemore Gamble and Jacob Copeland to try to replace them.