Skip to Content
AP Business
By
Published 1:28 AM

Rugby star Kefu recovering in hospital after home invasion

KYMA

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Rugby World Cup winner Toutai Kefu is recovering in an Australian hospital after surgery for abdominal injuries he sustained during a break-in at his home. Kefu won the 1999 Rugby World Cup with Australia and has been head coach of Tonga’s national team since 2016. The 47-year-old Kefu, his wife and their 21-year-old son and 18-year-old daughter received knife wounds after waking to the noise of intruders in their home in Brisbane at around 3 a.m. Monday. Another daughter posted a message on Facebook to say her father and brother were “recovering well.” Queensland state police have charged two teenage boys with multiple offenses.

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content