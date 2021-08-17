Jakobsen wins 4th Vuelta stage, Taaramae keeps overall lead

AP Business

MOLINA DE ARAGÓN, Spain (AP) — Fabio Jakobsen took the lead in the final stretch of the closing sprint to win the fourth stage of the Spanish Vuelta. Rein Taaramae held on at the top of the overall standings despite crashing with a couple of kilometers to go. Jakobsen passed Arnaud Demare only a few meters from the finish line at the end of the 163-kilometer flat stage into Molina de Aragón. Taaramae crashed with about two kilometers to go as the peloton went around a wide turn. He appeared to hurt his shoulder but was able to get up quickly and rejoin the bunch.