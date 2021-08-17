Heupel latest coach trying to turn around Tennessee Vols

AP Business

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Josh Heupel knows exactly what he walked into as the latest head football coach of the Tennessee Volunteers. Sure, Tennessee has plenty of history with this the 125th season in school history. The Volunteers have 13 Southeastern Conference football championships with their last national championship in 1998. But their last SEC Eastern Division title was in 2007. Heupel takes over a program that went 3-7 last season and in the midst of an NCAA investigation into the recruiting issues that cost Jeremy Pruitt and nine others their jobs in January. Tennessee opens the season Sept. 2 hosting Bowling Green.