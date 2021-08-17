Ancelotti rules out Ronaldo return to Real Madrid

AP Business

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti has ruled out the possibility of the club re-signing Cristiano Ronaldo. Ancelotti praised the Portugal forward but dismissed reports that Madrid wants him back. Ancelotti coached Ronaldo in his first stint as manager of the Spanish club between 2013-15. Ancelotti says on Twitter “I have never considered signing him. We are looking toward the future.” Ronaldo is under contract with Juventus through next June but Spanish media has speculated about a return to Madrid, where he thrived from 2009-18. Madrid is reportedly trying to sign Kylian Mbappé from Paris Saint-Germain.