India declares on 298-8, sets England 272 to win 2nd test

LONDON (AP) — Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah have rescued India on Day 5 of the second test against England by putting up an unbeaten 89 runs for the ninth wicket to frustrate the host team and raise the likelihood of an increasingly fractious match ending in a draw. India declared on 298-8 just after lunch to set England a victory target of 272 that the team is unlikely to attempt at the home of cricket. There is also the prospect of bad light coming into the equation. The floodlights are already on at a gloomy Lord’s. Shami made an unbeaten 56 and Bumrah finished on 34 not out.