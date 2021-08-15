Tatis brilliant in 2 HR return, Padres beat Diamondbacks 8-2

AP Business

By DAVID BRANDT

AP Sports Writer

PHOENIX (AP) — Fernando Tatis Jr. homered twice and drove in four runs in his return from the injured list, and the San Diego Padres beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 8-2. The 22-year-old Tatis had four hits, helping the Padres snap a four-game losing streak. It was Tatis’ fifth multihomer game this season and No. 8 for his career. Tatis had been on the injured list since July 31 after partially dislocating his left shoulder for the third time this season.