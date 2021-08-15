Son fills in for absent Kane to give Spurs win over Man City

AP Business

By MATTIAS KARÉN

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — The prospect for Tottenham of life without Harry Kane might not be so terrifying after all. At least not while Son Heung-min is still at the club. Son netted a second-half winner as Tottenham opened the Premier League season with an impressive 1-0 home victory over defending champion Manchester City. City has spent the summer trying to buy Spurs’ talisman striker. New Tottenham manager Nuno Espirito Santo left Kane out of his team altogether amid continued speculation about a pending move to City but still ended up with a statement victory on his debut. West Ham beat Newcastle 4-2.