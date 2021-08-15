Muncy hits 2 HRs, Scherzer sharp as Dodgers rout Mets 14-4

AP Business

By JERRY BEACH

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Max Muncy hit a pair of two-run homers and Max Scherzer threw six solid innings as the Los Angeles Dodgers routed the New York Mets 14-4 and completed a sweep of the three-game series. The Dodgers, who have gone 10-4 since acquiring Scherzer and Trea Turner from the Washington Nationals on July 30, trail the NL West-leading San Francisco Giants by four games. Los Angeles is six games ahead of the second wild card, the San Diego Padres.