Third-string QB Peterman leads Vegas 20-7 over Seattle

AP Business

W.G. RAMIREZ

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Third-string quarterback Nathan Peterman completed 29 of 38 pass attempts for 246 yards and the Las Vegas Raiders opened the preseason with a 20-7 victory over the Seattle Seahawks. With starter Derek Carr predictably skipping the opener, and backup Marcus Mariota nursing a leg injury, Peterman looked solid while playing nearly the entire game. Case Cookus replaced him after the two-minute warning to hand the ball off in his only play. Peterman targeted 12 players and connected with 11.