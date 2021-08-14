Phillies’ no-hit bid ends on Stephenson’s HR in 8th

AP Business

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Cincinnati’s Tyler Stephenson homered against Archie Bradley leading off the eighth inning Saturday, breaking up the Philadelphia Phillies’ no-hit bid and keeping the big league total at seven no-hitters this season, one shy of the record. The mark of eight no-hitters was set in 1884, the first season overhand pitching was allowed. There haven’t been more than seven no-hitters in a season since 1900. Left-hander Matt Moore shut down the Reds for six innings and was lifted after 76 pitches. Right-hander Hector Neris pitched a 1-2-3 seventh before Bradley gave up Stephenson’s homer, cutting the Phillies’ lead to 3-1.