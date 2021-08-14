Nice coach Galtier beats old club Lille; PSG fans see Messi

AP Business

By JEROME PUGMIRE

AP Sports Writer

PARIS (AP) — Coach Christophe Galtier returned to Lille and punished his old club as Nice won 4-0 in the French league. Striker Kasper Dolberg and midfielder Hichem Boudaoui scored inside the first four minutes with lively forward Amine Gouiri involved in both. Lille clawed back from 3-1 down to draw 3-3 last weekend. There was no comeback this time as Gouiri made it 3-0 from the penalty spot and Dolberg headed home midway through the second half. Lionel Messi and PSG’s other summer recruits were being paraded later Saturday before a full crowd of 50,000 at Parc des Princes ahead of the game against Strasbourg.