Monaco loses 1-0 at Lorient in French league

PARIS (AP) — Monaco has lost 1-0 away to Lorient to stay on one point from two games in the French league. Nigeria striker Terem Moffi scored from the penalty spot in the 31st minute for Lorient. Monaco defender Strahinja Pavlovic had a header saved midway through the second half. Monaco was held 1-1 by Nantes last week. Coach Niko Kovac again started with star striker Wissam Ben Yedder on the bench with Shakhtar Donetsk coming up on Tuesday for Monaco in the Champions League playoffs.