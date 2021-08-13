Castroneves tops Motorsports Hall of Fame of America class

AP Business

BY MICHAEL MAROT

AP Sports Writer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Helio Castroneves earlier this year became the first foreign-born, four-time winner of the Indianapolis 500. Now he is one of 10 members who will be inducted into the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America next year. The popular Brazilian will be joined by Jack Roush, Pete Brock, Dick LaHaie, Banjo Matthews, Denise McCluggage and Raymond Parks. Motorcycle innovators, Trey Vance and Byron Hines will go in as a single entry. The final inductee in the class will be announced later this month.