Vikings 1st-round rookie Darrisaw out after groin surgery

AP Business

By BRIAN HALL

Associated Press

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Christian Darrisaw, taken with the 23rd pick in this year’s draft to start at left tackle for the Minnesota Vikings, has traveled to Philadelphia and had a minor procedure to repair a nagging groin injury. A person with knowledge of the situation, speaking to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team was not releasing details, confirmed the procedure. Darrisaw will be out for the next few weeks. Rookie quarterback Kellen Mond is being challenged in joint practices with the Denver Broncos after missing 10 days with COVID-19.