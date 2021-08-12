LEADING OFF: Miggy swings for 500 at home, Flaherty off IL

AP Business

By The Associated Press

Miguel Cabrera is back home in Detroit on Friday night, one home run shy of 500, when the Tigers face Cleveland right-hander Zach Plesac. Cabrera sat out the last game of Detroit’s road trip Thursday in Baltimore after hitting No. 499 on Wednesday night. The 38-year-old slugger is batting .255 with 12 home runs and 51 RBIs this season. Meanwhile, the St. Louis Cardinals get ace Jack Flaherty back from the 60-day injured list in the opener of a three-game series at Kansas City. Flaherty has been out since May 31 with an oblique injury.