Bundesliga contenders: A look at Bayern, Leipzig, Dortmund

AP Business

By CIARÁN FAHEY

AP Sports Writer

BERLIN (AP) — The new Bundesliga season begins with Bayern Munich the favorite to win yet another title. Bayern begins its bid for a record-extending 10th consecutive German championship at Borussia Mönchengladbach on Friday. The defending champion has a new coach in Julian Nagelsmann. Nagelsmann turned Leipzig into Bayern’s closest rival and the 34-year-old is charged with ensuring his former team doesn’t get any closer. American coach Jesse Marsch took over from Nagelsmann at Leipzig. His team has been boosted by the arrival of top-caliber forwards. Borussia Dortmund will also hope to challenge Bayern again this season.