AP Source: Bills’ proposed new stadium price is $1.4 billion

AP Business

By JOHN WAWROW

AP Sports Writer

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A person with direct knowledge of discussions told The Associated Press the cost of the Bills’ proposed new stadium is $1.4 billion, and it’s to be built across the street from their existing facility in suburban Buffalo. The person spoke to The AP on the condition of anonymity because the details of the proposal haven’t been made public. The Bills’ proposal has been presented to New York state and Erie County officials as part of discussions to determine the future of the NFL team’s home. The Bills lease expires in July 2023, and they are proposing a new facility over making expensive renovations to Highmark Stadium, which opened in 1973.