No. 20 Arizona hoping to shore up defensive breakdowns against Northern Arizona

Northern Arizona (1-0) at No. 20 Arizona (1-0), Saturday, 10 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

Series record: Arizona leads 16-2.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Arizona opened the season with a 61-39 win over New Mexico behind an offense that produced 627 total yards in coach Brent Brennan’s first game. The Wildcats weren’t quite as dominant defensively, particularly while leading by just three in the first half, so will be hoping to shore a few things up against the FCS Lumberjacks. Northern Arizona kicked off its first season under coach Brian Wright with a 66-6 home win over Lincoln (Calif.) and had one of the biggest wins in program history three years ago, knocking off Arizona 21-19 in Tucson.

KEY MATCHUP

Northern Arizona’s secondary vs. Arizona WR Tetairoa McMillan. The Lumberjacks held Lincoln to 66 yards passing in their opening win, but will face a huge uptick in talent against McMillan. Arizona’s first preseason AP All-American had a monster opening game against New Mexico, catching 10 passes for a school-record 304 yards and four TDs, matching another school mark. He was named the inaugural AP national player of the week.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Northern Arizona: AB Ty Pennington. The transfer from Pittsburg State had a solid opening after earning the starting nod, completing 7 of 9 passes for 114 yards and a TD, adding a 34-yard scoring run.

Arizona: QB Noah Fifita. McMillan grabbed the headlines with his series of long touchdown catches in the opener, but Fifita was the player who got him the ball. Coming off a sterling first season as Arizona’s starting, Fifita finished with 422 yards and four touchdowns on 19-of-31 passing with an interception against New Mexico.

FACTS & FIGURES

Arizona bounced back from its 2021 loss to Northern Arizona with a 38-3 win last year. … NAU did not attempt a punt in last week’s win. … The Wildcats have won eight straight games dating to last season. … Brennan is the first Arizona coach to open his career in the desert with a win since Rich Rodriguez in 2012. … NAU converted seven of eight chances in the red zone against Lincoln.

