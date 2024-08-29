Wyoming debuts new coach against Arizona State, which plays first football game as Big 12 member

Wyoming at Arizona State, Saturday, 10:30 p.m. ET (Fox Sports 1)

BetMGM College Football Odds: Arizona State by 6 1/2.

Series record: Arizona State leads 9-6.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Wyoming gets a juicy opportunity to knock off a program from a power conference when it travels to Arizona State, which is still rebuilding under second-year coach Kenny Dillingham. The Cowboys will be led by first-year coach Jay Sawvel, who takes over for the retired Craig Bohl. Sawvel has been the program’s offensive coordinator since 2020. Arizona State plays its first football game as a member of the Big 12, joining Arizona, Utah and Colorado in their move from the Pac-12. The Sun Devils hope to build some momentum under Dillingham after two straight 3-9 seasons.

KEY MATCHUP

Wyoming’s defense might have a tough task against a seasoned Arizona State offensive line. All five projected starters are in at least their fourth season of college football. Left tackle Emmit Bohle will be playing his seventh season after the NCAA granted him another year of eligibility following a season-ending injury in last year’s opener.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Wyoming: QB Evan Svoboda will be making his second career start on Saturday. The Mesa, Arizona, native played in 10 games last season, starting one, and completed 23 of 38 passes for 200 yards. He’s a dual-threat quarterback, running for 26 yards on five carries and a touchdown in the team’s Arizona Bowl victory last season.

Arizona State: RB Cam Skattebo does a little bit of everything for the Sun Devils and was a finalist for the Paul Hornung Award last season, which goes to the nation’s most versatile player. He played more than 50 snaps at quarterback, more than 350 at running back, two at tight end, more than 100 at receiver, three on kick return and several on punt coverage.

FACTS & FIGURES

Wyoming RB Harrison Waylee has rushed for 2,876 yards in his career with 15 touchdowns. … The Cowboys return most of the offensive line. Nofoafia Tulafono has played in 36 career games with Caden Barnett and Jack Walsh each playing 23 games. … Wyoming DT Jordan Bertagnole has 23 tackles for loss in his career and 10 1/2 sacks. … Arizona State has 60 newcomes on this year’s roster. … New Arizona State QB Sam Leavitt played at Michigan State last season for new Wyoming offensive coordinator Jay Johnson. … ASU starting center Leif Fautanu has played 2,657 career snaps. That’s the third-most among active players heading into this season.

