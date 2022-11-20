Chandler police: Man wounds his 2 kids, fatally shoot self

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) - Two children are in hospital and in extremely critical condition.

According to Chandler Police, their father shot them on Sunday, and the father then killed himself.

Police didn't immediately release the name of the deceased dad or the names and ages of the wounded juveniles.

A police spokesman said the mother and the two children were home Saturday night when the husband arrived unannounced at the house where he does not reside.

Police said a domestic violence incident occurred after he arrived, which resulted in the father shooting the two juveniles before taking his own life.

The man died at the scene while the unidentified mother did not suffer any injuries.

According to police, the mother then made the 911 call after the shootings.

Police said there was a history of domestic violence between the couple, but didn’t release any details.