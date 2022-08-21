DPS: Arizona trooper uses his SUV to stop wrong-way driver

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — A state trooper used his unmarked SUV to stop a wrong-way driver on a Tempe freeway Sunday, authorities said.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials said calls came in around 4:30 a.m. that there was someone driving a sedan the wrong way on Interstate 10.

Authorities believe a 22-year-old man was driving impaired and going southbound in the northbound lanes.

DPS said the trooper “made the courageous decision to collide with the vehicle, successfully bringing it to a stop.”

The trooper and the other driver were taken to hospital for non-life threatening injuries and DPS said the wrong-way driver likely will face charges.

His name wasn’t immediately released and DPS didn’t identify the trooper involved.