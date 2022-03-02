Teenage employee is fatally shot at a McDonald’s in Phoenix

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say a 16-year-old McDonald’s employee has been fatally shot inside one of the chain’s fast-food restaurants in south Phoenix. Police say the boy died at the scene Wednesday morning after being shot in the bathroom by a male suspect who remains at large. According to police, witnesses told officers that the teen was in an altercation with another male who was known to him and the suspect fled on foot after the shooting. Police didn’t immediately disclose the name or age of the suspect or whether he also was a McDonald’s employee.