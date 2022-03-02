Suns rebound without Booker, Paul to rout Trail Blazers

By DAVID BRANDT

AP Sports Writer

PHOENIX (AP) — Cam Johnson scored 20 points, Deandre Ayton added 18 and the Phoenix Suns became the first NBA team to 50 wins this season by easily beating the Portland Trail Blazers 120-90. Phoenix won without its All-Star backcourt of Chris Paul and Devin Booker. Paul’s been out since Feb. 16 because of a broken thumb and could miss the rest of the regular season. Booker was placed in the league’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols Wednesday. Johnson was 6 of 8 from the field, and Ayton 9 of 12 to help Phoenix end a two-game skid and break a tie with Golden State for the NBA’s best home record at 27-7. Brandon Williams had a career-high 14 points for Portland.