Missouri man sentenced in deaths of 4 family members

PLATTE CITY, Mo. (AP) — A 30-year-old Missouri man who killed four family members, including an infant, has been sentenced to four life terms plus 115 years. Platte County authorities said Grayden Denham was sentenced Friday. He was convicted in December of 10 felonies, including four counts of first-degree murder. Prosecutors said he shot his grandfather, grandmother, sister and her 3-month-old son in February 2016 and burned their bodies. Their bodies were discovered near the family home in Edgerton. Denham was arrested two days later when he was found naked in a street in Arizona. Prosecutors said Denham was seen arguing with his grandfather the day before the killings, and had been using methamphetamine.