Suspect arrested in Jan. 20 shooting death of Tucson woman

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a suspect has been arrested in last month’s shooting death of a woman on Tucson’s south side. Tucson police say 31-year-old Emilio Casimiro Lopez was taken into custody Wednesday night. He has been booked into the Pima County Jail on suspicion of first-degree murder and aggravated assault and is being held on a $500,000 bond. Police responded to reports of a shooting on Jan. 20. They say 36-year-old Alejandra Valles Valenzuela was pronounced dead at the scene, and a man identified as her boyfriend was transported to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.