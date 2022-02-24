Migrant fatally shot by Border Patrol in Arizona identified

DOUGLAS, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities have released the name of a migrant who died from multiple gunshot wounds after reportedly being shot by Border Patrol personnel in southern Arizona. The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office is solely conducting the criminal investigation of the fatal shooting. The migrant killed has been identified as 32-year-old Carmelo Cruz-Marcos from Puebla Mexico. Sheriff’s officials said the shooting occurred around 10 p.m. last Saturday during an encounter between Border Patrol agents and some migrants who were in the country illegally in a rugged mountainous area about 30 miles northeast of the border city of Douglas.