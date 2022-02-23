Judge: Sarah Palin seeks new trial in defamation lawsuit

NEW YORK (AP) — A Manhattan federal judge says lawyers for former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin are seeking a new trial on her defamation claims against The New York Times. Palin’s lawyers are also seeking the judge’s removal from the case. Judge Jed Rakoff made the disclosure during a conference call with lawyers Wednesday. Rakoff said in an order last week that jurors knew before delivering their verdict against Palin earlier this month that he had ruled against her as a matter of law the day before. Rakoff said the jurors repeatedly assured his law clerk that pop-up news notifications on their phones about the judge’s ruling did not affect their deliberations.